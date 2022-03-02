$102.33 Million in Sales Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $102.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $99.95 million to $103.92 million. Denny’s posted sales of $80.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $434.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $429.00 million to $448.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $448.41 million, with estimates ranging from $439.76 million to $468.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 34.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Benchmark started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN opened at $15.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.65. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Denny’s by 16.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,064,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,964 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 113.0% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 902,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after acquiring an additional 478,587 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 53.8% during the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,718,000 after acquiring an additional 33,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

