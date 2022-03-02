L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Issues Earnings Results

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

L.B. Foster stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $159.47 million, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.95. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $19.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

