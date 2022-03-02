Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys Shares of 61,002 First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 61,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,641,000 after buying an additional 3,913,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in First Horizon by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,877,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,359,000 after buying an additional 518,682 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,262,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,600,000 after buying an additional 406,629 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,038,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,948,000 after buying an additional 2,608,767 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Horizon by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,527,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,787,000 after buying an additional 1,750,879 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

FHN has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FHN opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.19.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

First Horizon Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.