ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Has $28.40 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 669,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74,600 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $28,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Bank of America by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after buying an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Bank of America by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after buying an additional 186,131 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after buying an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Bank of America by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 645,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after buying an additional 48,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $44.88. The company has a market capitalization of $347.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

About Bank of America (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.