Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.07.

A number of brokerages have commented on GBT. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT opened at $29.87 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 8.45.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.58 EPS for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

