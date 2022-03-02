Comerica Bank Purchases 90,803 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,803 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vale were worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vale by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vale by 22.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,480,000 after buying an additional 6,149 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,860,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 160.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,207,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,194 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on VALE shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.718 dividend. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

