EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $272.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.77. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $290.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.67.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 9.74%.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.