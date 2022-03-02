EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,074 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 110.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $68.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

Truist Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

