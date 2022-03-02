Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Stake Raised by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 507.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,128,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,600,000 after purchasing an additional 163,454 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 8.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,206,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Discovery by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,515,000 after purchasing an additional 125,304 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Discovery by 11.5% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,989,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,552,000 after purchasing an additional 307,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Discovery by 10.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,897,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,331,000 after purchasing an additional 276,977 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discovery stock opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.17. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $66.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.69.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.75). Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

