Comerica Bank Sells 26,506 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,506 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 97.4% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SYF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Stephens decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $52.49. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

