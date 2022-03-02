AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 348.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,022,000 after buying an additional 673,143 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $4,140,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $1,357,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $61.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.08 billion, a PE ratio of 438.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 1,378.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

