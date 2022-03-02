EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $791,000 Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,306,290,000 after buying an additional 1,149,068 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,870,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after acquiring an additional 810,559 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,902,000 after buying an additional 662,508 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 4.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,670,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,918,000 after buying an additional 642,825 shares during the period. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C opened at $58.59 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $118.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

