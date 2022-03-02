iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63,700.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5,272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $84.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.60. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $86.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%.

