Woodstock Corp Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 897.4% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 778 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in Adobe by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 31,032 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,597,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 3,637.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,466,000 after buying an additional 12,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,302,244,000 after buying an additional 467,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $471.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $511.57 and its 200-day moving average is $592.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.81 and a 12-month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.79.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

