Woodstock Corp Cuts Stock Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Woodstock Corp lessened its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,333 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RETA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.22. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.97.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.90) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

