Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Cuts Holdings in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CONE. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 199,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,479,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 911,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,567,000 after purchasing an additional 141,227 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 535,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,475,000 after purchasing an additional 83,997 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth $50,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CONE. Stifel Nicolaus cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $90.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

CONE remained flat at $$90.30 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 7,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,075. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.00, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.44.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 990.48%.

About CyrusOne (Get Rating)

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.