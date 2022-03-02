Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.46.

Shares of FITB opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

