Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Down 4.6%

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.02 and last traded at $24.18. 14,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 580,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.37 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -91.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

