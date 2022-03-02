TheStreet Lowers Trex (NYSE:TREX) to C+

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TREX. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.62.

Get Trex alerts:

TREX stock opened at $83.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 1.37. Trex has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.83.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trex news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Trex by 16.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,320 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,929,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Trex by 51.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 668,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,191,000 after acquiring an additional 227,445 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the third quarter valued at about $16,686,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Trex by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,545,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,659,000 after acquiring an additional 159,729 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.