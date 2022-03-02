Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 16,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 47,080 shares.The stock last traded at $8.90 and had previously closed at $9.01.

PROC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procaps Group S.A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Procaps Group S.A during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procaps Group S.A in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Procaps Group S.A during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procaps Group S.A during the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Procaps Group S.A in the 3rd quarter worth $2,798,000. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp.

