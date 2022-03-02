Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 16,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 47,080 shares.The stock last traded at $8.90 and had previously closed at $9.01.
PROC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procaps Group S.A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on shares of Procaps Group S.A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
About Procaps Group S.A (NASDAQ:PROC)
Procaps Group is a developer of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical solutions, medicines and hospital supplies. It develops, manufactures and markets over-the-counter and prescription drugs, nutritional supplements and high-potency clinical solutions. Procaps Group, formerly known as Union Acquisition Corp.
