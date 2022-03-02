Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Up 9.9%

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) shares were up 9.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $43.40 and last traded at $43.08. Approximately 311,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 17,336,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.19.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $170.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.63.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The company had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Affirm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFRM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Affirm in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

