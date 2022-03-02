TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:PBLT)

TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Plc (LON:PBLT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON PBLT opened at GBX 86 ($1.15) on Wednesday. TOC Property Backed Lending Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 79.80 ($1.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 92 ($1.23). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 85.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 114.75 and a quick ratio of 114.65. The company has a market capitalization of £23.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55.

TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Company Profile

TOC Property Backed Lending Trust Plc provides a portfolio of fixed rate loans primarily secured over land and/or property in the United Kingdom. It also invests in financial assets comprising loans. The company makes investments primarily through senior secured loans; and other loans, such as bridging loans, subordinated loans, selected loan financings, and other debt instruments.

