Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 995.70%.

Shares of RNA stock opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 20,654 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 886.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 33,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RNA. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Avidity Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

