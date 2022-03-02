Hamilton Beach Brands Holding to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:HBB)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.
Hamilton Beach Brands has increased its dividend by 5.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.
NYSE HBB opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $198.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.92.
About Hamilton Beach Brands (Get Rating)
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.