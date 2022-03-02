Hamilton Beach Brands Holding to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:HBB)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Hamilton Beach Brands has increased its dividend by 5.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

NYSE HBB opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $198.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 586.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

