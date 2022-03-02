BioPharma Credit PLC Declares Dividend of $0.02 (LON:BPCR)

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of BPCR opened at GBX 1.02 ($0.01) on Wednesday. BioPharma Credit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.04 ($0.01). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.99. The stock has a market cap of £13.95 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00.
