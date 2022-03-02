BioPharma Credit PLC Declares Dividend of $0.02 (LON:BPCR)

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BPCR opened at GBX 1.02 ($0.01) on Wednesday. BioPharma Credit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.04 ($0.01). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.99. The stock has a market cap of £13.95 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00.

About BioPharma Credit

BioPharma Credit PLC, a life sciences investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

