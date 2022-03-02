Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.040 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.86.

IRT opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $25.98.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 111,942 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 64,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $209,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

