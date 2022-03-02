Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 20 (LON:HONY)

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HONY opened at GBX 920 ($12.34) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 936.89. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 810 ($10.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 995 ($13.35).

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc, a lending fund, engages in the acquisition of interests in loans made to consumers, small businesses, and other counterparties. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

