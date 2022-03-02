Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 20 (LON:HONY)

Honeycomb Investment Trust Plc (LON:HONY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
HONY opened at GBX 920 ($12.34) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 936.89. Honeycomb Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 810 ($10.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 995 ($13.35).
Honeycomb Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
