Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $440.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $468.00 to $440.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DPZ. Cowen reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $642.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $570.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.19.

DPZ stock opened at $432.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $470.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $492.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.64. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

