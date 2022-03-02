Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ESEA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Euroseas from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ESEA opened at $28.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $199.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.42. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.10). Euroseas had a return on equity of 81.93% and a net margin of 45.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euroseas will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 212.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 238,809 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 157.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,844 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 36,612 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 49,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

