Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Receives $15.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Accel Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, insider Derek Harmer sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.84, for a total value of $205,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $392,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,040 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Park Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 3,591,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,602,000 after buying an additional 220,626 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,147,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,355,000 after buying an additional 79,993 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 114.8% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 238,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 59,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

ACEL opened at $13.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.88. Accel Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

