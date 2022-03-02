Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 12,008 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Crocs were worth $7,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Crocs by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 12,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,636 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,168.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas J. Treff bought 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.21 and its 200-day moving average is $137.36. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.34 and a 52-week high of $183.88. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.89.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The business had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.