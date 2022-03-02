Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,091,000 after purchasing an additional 85,338 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $395.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $416.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $341.92 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

