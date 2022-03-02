Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Announces Earnings Results

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $89.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.22 and a 200-day moving average of $109.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $86.15 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $152.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.14.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ross Stores (Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

