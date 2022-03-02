CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Reaches $0.0019

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $594,988.08 and approximately $1,151.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

