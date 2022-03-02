a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 114.90% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on AKA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.
NYSE:AKA opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.02. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $15.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78.
In other a.k.a. Brands news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,922,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
