a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Piper Sandler

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 114.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AKA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of a.k.a. Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

NYSE:AKA opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.02. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $15.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $182.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 157.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other a.k.a. Brands news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $287,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter valued at $171,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,922,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $514,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

