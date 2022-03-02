Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PLYA. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.95.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PLYA opened at $9.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.13 and a 52-week high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 2.02.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.72 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CIO Fernando Mulet sold 9,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $70,520.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $291,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,347 shares of company stock worth $1,558,051 in the last quarter. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 186.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,194,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,302,000 after buying an additional 1,429,359 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $470,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,013,000 after purchasing an additional 173,155 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 86.9% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 247,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.