J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Rating Increased to Buy at Vertical Research

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.06.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $202.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $148.02 and a 52 week high of $208.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,494,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,629,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,555,000 after purchasing an additional 63,247 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after purchasing an additional 243,023 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,724,000 after buying an additional 68,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

