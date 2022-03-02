J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Rating Increased to Buy at Vertical Research

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.06.
Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $202.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $148.02 and a 52 week high of $208.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,494,000 after purchasing an additional 422,538 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,629,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $739,555,000 after purchasing an additional 63,247 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after purchasing an additional 243,023 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,822,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,724,000 after buying an additional 68,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
