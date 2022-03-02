Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Stock Position Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,977 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 350.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,626 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $196,281,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,380 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 508.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,995 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

