Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,715 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $9,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 17.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,438,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,215 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,493,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,700,000 after acquiring an additional 526,410 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,615,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,182,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,890,000 after acquiring an additional 128,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $68.06. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -158.14%.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,946 shares of company stock valued at $1,975,677 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

