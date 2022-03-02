Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 207.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 17.0% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $125.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.09 and a beta of 0.78. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $174.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.88.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $456,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,248 shares of company stock worth $7,075,047 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.88.

SPS Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.