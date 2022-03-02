Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 82,590 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 82,590 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after acquiring an additional 87,418 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,201,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 896,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,287,000 after buying an additional 199,359 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,029,000 after buying an additional 37,381 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $39.52 on Wednesday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.47 and a 52-week high of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $589.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.43 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AJRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

