American International Group Inc. Acquires 9,071 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Douglas Emmett worth $9,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 202,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $851,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,053,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Several analysts have commented on DEI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

NYSE DEI opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.38 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.92, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.88.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $238.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 311.11%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.