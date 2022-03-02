American International Group Inc. Acquires 9,071 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 302,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $9,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEI. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

NYSE DEI opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.88. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 311.11%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

