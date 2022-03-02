American International Group Inc. Sells 27,038 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,038 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $9,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Kroger by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth $749,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,830,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 6.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth $25,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $48.35 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kroger from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

