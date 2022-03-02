Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,877 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARWR. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 481.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 63,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 23,611 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,630,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $733,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given bought 655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.37 per share, with a total value of $43,472.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $7,599,001.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 302,763 shares of company stock valued at $17,686,610. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARWR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $44.31 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.15). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a negative net margin of 126.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

