Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating) by 108.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LGI. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

NYSE LGI opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.22. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $22.32.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.