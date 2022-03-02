Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Receives $33.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.92.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th.
In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 155,039 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $8.59 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $39.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.90.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Allogene Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)
- 3 Defense Stocks to Consider During the Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pilgrim’s Pride Stock is Sprouting
- A Member of the Silent Majority? 4 Best Politically Conservative ETFs
- Golden Opportunities: 3 Ways to Play Surging Gold Prices
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.