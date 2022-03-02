Brokerages Anticipate Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to Announce $1.03 EPS

Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.99. Bausch Health Companies posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bausch Health Companies.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

BHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

BHC opened at $23.43 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average is $26.72.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,532,000 after buying an additional 2,152,863 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,850,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,179,000 after buying an additional 2,553,297 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 4,907,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,175,000 after buying an additional 591,054 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,158,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,403,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,575,000 after purchasing an additional 29,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

