Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Receives GBX 70.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 70.86 ($0.95).

TLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. boosted their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.87) to GBX 70 ($0.94) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tullow Oil to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 62 ($0.83) to GBX 79 ($1.06) in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.87) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.87) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Shares of TLW stock opened at GBX 55.67 ($0.75) on Friday. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of GBX 39.88 ($0.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 66.22 ($0.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The company has a market capitalization of £797.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.90.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.