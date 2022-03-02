IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.
Shares of NASDAQ:IIN opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. IntriCon has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.08 million, a PE ratio of -1,193.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities cut IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
IntriCon Company Profile
Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.
