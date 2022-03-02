IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IntriCon had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 0.08%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIN opened at $23.86 on Wednesday. IntriCon has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.08 million, a PE ratio of -1,193.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07.

Get IntriCon alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IntriCon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities cut IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut IntriCon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of IntriCon during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IntriCon by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IntriCon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.